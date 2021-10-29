Fortnite is a social network and a future metaverse: the dispute for the user’s attention becomes more sophisticated – Época Negócios

+



Image of Fortnite, game created by Epic Games (Photo: BagoGames/Flickr)

O Fortnite is the most popular online game in the world, with around 350 million users

predominantly men (72.4%) aged between 18-24 years (62.7%). With several “game modes” and up to 100 players in the same battle – “Save the World”, Battle Royale, Creative, Festa Royale -, each player has his “skin” (avatar). Given the diversity of interaction possibilities, including communication between players by voice and message, the platform is actually a social network.

In the covid-19 pandemic, the Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, expanded its “social network” side. In September 2020, for example, he inaugurated a series of virtual concerts recorded live in a Los Angeles studio (“mode” Party Royale), opened by American rapper and multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fike (rapper Travis Scott did not perform live). Lucas (10 years old) and Rebeca (8 years old) explain the initiative: “children who don’t have friends like to meet people in games, but as Fortnite only had battles, it didn’t offer that possibility, so they created the spaces for socializing”.

know more

Interaction between players generates a huge amount of data (in 2019, the total data reached two petabytes per month). Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms seek insights into data to make gaming more fun, increase user engagement, and attract new users; AI algorithms allow you to identify the most popular battles and innovate in game “modes”. It is worth considering, however, that the supposed knowledge of its users is relative, due to the limitations of the AI ​​technique (in addition to the fact that, like any statistical probability model, this technique intrinsically contains the uncertainty variable).

Fortnite, apparently, is the platform that comes closest to the concept of “metaverse”, a term coined by Neal Stephenson, in the science fiction novel snow crash (1992), to portray a futuristic reality of the 21st century, inhabited by avatars of its users; the term has several interpretations, simply put, it is a digital environment that connects the virtual world with the “real world” offering immersive experiences. There is no fiction film that portrays the metaverse environment – in the film matrix (1999), for example, the character Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, has to choose between virtual and physical realities, there is no overlap between the two spaces.

without the fanfare of Facebook, Fortnite is building its “metaverse,” including contemplating innovative partnerships with other brands (diversifying revenue streams). Celia Hodent, former UX director (user experience) from Epic Games from 2013 to 2017, in two articles and in the book The Gamer’s Brain: How Neuroscience and UX (2017), provides evidence of the platform construction logic, entirely developed by internal teams, thus ensuring control over the users’ aesthetics and experience.

According to Hodent, the origin of the term “user experience”, currently adopted on a large scale, dates back to the 1990s, coined by Don Norman, former vice president of Apple and author of the book The Design of Everyday Things (2013). In online gaming, this experience is based on two pillars: “usability” (ensure the game is intuitive and easy to use) and “engagement skill” (engaging gameplay, “emotional design”). Relationships with other players is an element engagement critic (“multiplayer”), that is, the sociability both to compete and to cooperate; this sociability even permeates the “feel of the game” (emotion).

The first challenge is to know how the human brain works, especially its main

attribute that is neuroplasticity, that is, the brain’s ability to change, adapt and shape itself at a structural and functional level when subjected to new experiences of the internal and external environment (a prohibitive complexity of reproducing in a machine). “How much attention people pay when processing information is critical to the quality of learning or retaining that information. The more you pay attention, the better you’ll process and retain what’s happening around you.

Each of these mental processes – perception, memory and attention – were included in the development of Fortnite, and were previously tested in prototypes with guest players (perception test)”, ponders Hodent. In Fortnite the player always progresses towards specific goals; in Battle Royale, for example, players compete against each other, but those who lose can start over quickly (and improve in the next round).

As a social network, the Fortnite competes with the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube directly, but given the competition for user attention, Fortnite competes with a much larger set of entertainment offerings, such as streaming platforms Netflix (213.6 million subscribers in 2021), Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, Telecine Play. The Tik Tok phenomenon, for example, affects not only Fortnite’s expansion, but also the frequency and intensity of user interaction (another negative impact was Apple’s removal of Fortnite in August 2020, canceling access to the fence game. 73 million gamers). What is “at stake” is attention.

The dispute for people’s attention is a topic addressed by several authors from various points of view, one of them is Tim Wu (The Attention Merchants: The Epic Scramble to Get Inside Our Heads, 2016). Wu recognizes that the attention industry is not new, having established itself as a business model (converting attention to revenue) in the early 20th century with the advent of advertising. Digital technologies, particularly mobile devices, have given another nature to this industry, offering unprecedented conveniences and/or experiences, gradually, sophisticating strategies to capture attention (consequently, increasing weaknesses, ethical risks).

It’s not easy to stay up to date in today’s fast-paced environment. To minimally follow up, it is not enough to have access to information, it is critical to seek new paradigms, avoiding the trap of

better consider the “old world” and, consequently, condemn the new modes of sociability – according to the World Health Organization/WHO, only 1% of the gamers are addicts, a percentage relatively lower than other addictions historically present in society, such as alcohol, responsible for 5.9% of all deaths (3.3 million people per year in the world, according to the WHO).

*Dora Kaufman professor at TIDD PUC – SP, postdoctoral fellow at COPPE-UFRJ and TIDD PUC-SP, doctor at ECA-USP with a period at Université Paris – Sorbonne IV. author of books “Gulliver’s Awakening: the challenges of companies in digital networks”, and “Will artificial intelligence supplant human intelligence?”. Visiting Professor at Fundação Dom Cabral