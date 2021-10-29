France deepens post-Brexit crisis by seizing British fishing boat

The UK on Thursday dismissed France’s “disproportionate” seizure of a British fishing boat in French waters, signaling a sharp deterioration in a post-Brexit fishing rights crisis that is in danger of spiraling out of control.







French patrol vessel and UK fishing boat at Le Havre 10/28/2021 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier Photo: Reuters

French Minister of the Seas Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained at dawn during routine checks off the coast of the northern port of Le Havre because it was not allowed to fish in French territorial waters. A second British boat received a verbal alert.

The move signaled France’s determination not to back down from a dispute after outlining possible sanctions against the UK if talks fail to progress. They include additional customs checks on British goods and what was seen by many as a threat to reduce UK electricity exports or raise tariffs if talks fail.

“It’s not a war, but it’s a fight,” Girardin told RTL radio.

British fishing grounds are among the richest in the North East Atlantic region, where the European Union gets most of its catch.

The French actions seem designed as a warning shot to pressure the UK to relent in talks with the EU.

But the British government said the French reaction was “disappointing and disproportionate, not what one would expect from an ally and close partner.”

“We are aware of reports of compliance activities being carried out by the French authorities and are looking into the matter urgently,” London said in a statement.

Paris says the UK refuses to grant fishermen the full number of licenses to operate in British waters that France says are fair, and the UK says it is issuing licenses to vessels that meet its criteria.

On Wednesday, France said it would adopt additional customs checks on British goods entering its territory from 2 November. She is also considering a second round of sanctions and does not rule out a review of electricity exports to the UK.

“So now we need to use the language of force, as this seems to be the only thing this British government understands,” French Minister of European Affairs Clément Beaune told CNews television channel.

Girardin made it clear that France cannot cut off electricity supplies to its European neighbor, but said it could raise tariffs, a move that would tighten domestic budgets at a time when energy prices are already skyrocketing.