Frank Vogel may not resist the pressure to make the Lakers work

It was enough to finish the game between Lakers and Thunder for the fans to show their indignation over one of the worst defeats of the team in recent years.

After leading by 26 points and allowing the last-placed team in the Western Conference to turn the score around and win the match, the vast majority of fans lost patience.

Almost unanimously, coach Frank Vogel was one of the names most cited as the culprit for the team’s failure on the court.

There are definitely things to say about what Vogel may or may not be doing with the Lakers new cast right now. In the defeat against OKC, the team had two possessions in the final minute with opportunities to tie the game. The first with Russell Westbrook, followed by an air ball by Malik Monk and then another by Carmelo Anthony.

As former NBA point guard and ESPN analyst Tim Legler mentioned, “I thought they panicked. They didn’t show any balance. And to think that Frank Vogel, who had just made two timeouts, ended up making a play with a three-point Russell Wesbtrook and another with Malik Monk, with plenty of time left, with a chance to attack the hoop, make the game stay with a difference of one point. I just didn’t understand anything about your execution at the end of the game.”

There’s no getting around the fact that things have been pretty bad for the Lakers at the start of the season. Vogel is a scapegoat right now and has a lot to work out, but the board can bear the brunt of the responsibility.

Rob Pelinka has gone out of his way to bring back some old acquaintances and some names from the last title in the franchise, but for now, the team has yet to show an organized style of play on the court.

Westbrook is the focal point of the Lakers’ offseason moves. Although he earned his first triple-double with the team in defeat to Thunder, his current 42.2% leverage is on track to be his worst number in 12 years and he’s making six average turnovers per game. Meanwhile, their defensive rating of 112.4 is the team’s second-worst mark.

Expectations for the Lakers cast are still high. And it’s obvious that adjusting the team to an ideal playing style takes time.

It remains to be seen whether Vogel will have that time, but it is important to note that he was apparently Pelinka’s third choice when he was hired. For various reasons, Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams were the coaches he had in mind.

So if the Lakers’ failures continue for a longer period of time, the board, in addition to its own fans, can start looking at other options in the market.

