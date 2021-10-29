Fraudinha scheme in Alcolumbre’s Senate cabinet yielded R$ 2 million, says magazine

RIO — The office of senator Davi Alcolumbre, former president of the Senate, received R$ 2 million in a “cracking” scheme at the Casa, as reported by Veja magazine. According to the report, people trusted by the congressman collected part of the salary of six advisors, who were earning at the time between R$4,000 and R$14,000. The employees also provided the senator with benefits and severance pay to which they were entitled.

The scheme ran from January 2016 until March this year. During the period, Alcolumbre was president of the Senate from February 2019 to December last year. He currently heads the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), one of the most important in the House.

According to Veja, in order to transfer most of their salaries to the senator, the advisors had to open a bank account and give the card with the password to trusted people in Alcolumbre. In return, they received a small bonus, which, in some cases, did not correspond to 10% of their salary.

In a statement, the senator denied all accusations and said he was the target of an “orchestration for an issue and institutional by the CCJ”.

“I have never, under any circumstances, at any time, dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the facts mentioned that I only learned about now,” Alcolumbre said through the text.

He also stated that he considered the practice of confiscation of wages “reprehensible” and that he would take “the necessary steps for the competent authorities to investigate the facts”.

At the time they accepted to be part of the scheme, the six women — Marina Ramos Brito dos Santos, Lilian Alves Pereira Braga, Erica Almeida Castro, Larissa Alves Braga, Jessyca Priscylla de Vasconcelos Pires and Adriana Souza de Almeida — state that they were experiencing financial difficulties and they were unemployed. Living in the outskirts of the Federal District, they did not have complete higher education or experience working in the Legislative.

— The senator said to me: ‘I help you and you help me.’ I was unemployed. My salary was more than R$14,000, but I agreed to receive only R$1,350 reais. The only guidance was for me not to tell anyone that I had been hired in the Senate – said Marina, 33, to ” Veja “.

None of the six employees works with the senator anymore. Marina and two other former advisers, the sisters Larissa and Lilian, filed a lawsuit against Alcolumbre after being dismissed without prior notice while they were pregnant. In the action, they attached documents that prove they were linked to the congressman’s office. Among the papers, according to the magazine, there are bank statements that buy that someone resets the employees’ accounts when the payment is credited. Withdrawals were made at an ATM 200 meters from Alcolumbre’s office.

In response to Veja, the former president of the Senate said that he focused on legislative activities and that administrative matters, such as hiring employees, were under the responsibility of the head of the cabinet at the time, Paulo Bouden. The senator also said that he does not remember the former advisers mentioned in the article. Boudens was dismissed in 2020.

The practice of Rachadinha has already been denounced in the offices of other parliamentarians. Two sons of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are investigated for the illegal practice: senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), who at the time of the alleged scheme was state deputy in Rio, and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro.

Currently, Alcolumbre has rivaled the president by barring André Mendoça’s hearing at CCJ. The former attorney general of the Union is Bolsonaro’s nominee for the vacancy in the Supreme Court (STF), but he has been waiting since July this year for a vote in the Commission — a session that the president of the collegiate refuses to schedule.