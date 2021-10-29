Funny Halloween Movies on Netflix; check list with great options

A lot of people don’t like the horror genre for their movies and series. So we’ve listed some funny movie tips on Netflix for you to enjoy your halloween.

Netflix has made available, on its platform, a list with various genres for you to marathon on Halloween. Check it out here.

Funny movie on Netflix for your Halloween

The films are within the theme of the period, but instead of scaring, they aim to provoke laughter. Check out, below, some movies that are available:

1. The Monster House

DJ Walters is a 12-year-old boy who is instigated by a mystery in the house across the street, which belongs to old Nebbercracker.

Everything that passes close to the house disappears inexplicably. On Halloween eve, DJ and a friend drop the basketball onto the grounds of the mysterious house, which mysteriously disappears.

They believe that the house has a human soul and to end it, it is necessary to find its heart and destroy it.

2. Hotel Transylvania

In the film, the Hotel Transylvania is where the monsters take refuge to hide from humans. Count Dracula, responsible for the place, decides to invite his friends to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter Mavis, but something unexpected happens and a human attends the event.

Furthermore, he ends up falling in love with Dracula’s daughter, Mavis.

3. The Goonies

The story tells a great adventure. The buildings of a neighborhood will be demolished and the local population will have to vacate the place.

A group of boys then decides to organize a farewell ceremony of the place. During the ceremony, they discover a treasure map that could make them rich. Therefore, the Goonies decide to go after this great adventure.

4. Zombieland

In the plot, the world population was wiped out by a virus, which is a variant of mad cow evil, and turns everyone into zombies. Few humans are not infected. Columbus, the main character, returns to his hometown hoping to find his parents still alive.

The story tells of his return home and the challenges he faced.

5. Hubie’s Halloween

The film features Adam Sandler, who is already the face of comedy and laughter. In the plot, his character tries to decipher a murder that happened around Halloween.

6. He Never Died

The title fits into the genres of comedy, horror movies and vampire horror.

The film tells the story of an immortal being who feeds on human flesh and live in seclusion, who will need to return to society because of a gang and his daughter who barely knows him.