Gabi Brandt ends up sinking Gui Araújo’s reputation: ‘threatened to end my life’ | It’s on the Net

Rio – Influencer Gabi Brandt made some very hot revelations this Thursday (28) about the pawn of A Fazenda 13, and her ex-boyfriend, Gui Araújo. For ‘PodCats’, a podcast presented by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca, Gabi confirmed Anitta’s theory that Gui is a mythomaniac. The ex-DeFérias also explained that Guilherme made life threats so that they would not end the relationship.

For those who don’t know, Gabi and Gui Araújo met on the MTV reality Vacation with the Ex, and they dated right after the end of the program. Brandt revealed that he tried to break up with the pawn a few times, after discovering betrayals and having been bad in the relationship, but in order not to end the relationship he made threats: “He said he was going to kill himself. He threatened: ‘Ah! I’m going to kill myself’. There were times when he threatened me: ‘I’m going to end your life’. Things like that”, he vented to the presenters.

Camila also asked about Gui’s mythomania and Gabi confirmed: “I really think, talking about this controversy now (Jade Picon), I think it might have happened? Okay, but I don’t believe it’s the way he’s telling it.”

SHOCKED: Gabi Brandt exposing Gui Araújo’s betrayals and telling him that he threatened to kill himself when she wanted to break up with him. PAST! #The farm pic.twitter.com/fEQ82kN17g — TVing (@tvlizing) October 29, 2021