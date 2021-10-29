Gabi Brandt remembers Gui Araujo’s betrayals and opines on Jade Picon

Gabi Brandt recalled an old relationship with Gui Araújo and commented on the supposed relationship between him and Jade Picon. In an interview with “PodCats”, presented by Virgínia Fonseca, she says that the ex tends to distort situations.

He takes something and manipulates it, invents a story. I think it might have happened (the affair with Jade Picon), but it wasn’t the way he’s telling it. I’ve seen him commenting on other situations that I was present and that didn’t happen.

Gabi Brandt on ‘PodCats’

The digital influencer also claims that the participant of “A Fazenda 13” also lied when commenting on the end of the relationship on the reality show. “He said it was perfect, but it ended because they sent a photo of a girl on his lap.”

The first time (I discovered a betrayal) I started talking, but after a lot of trouble I ended up coming back. This happened other times. He said he was going to kill himself, threatened to end my life. It was very tense, my family friends were desperate. My mother got sick and said I was going to die.

Gabi Brandt on ‘PodCats’

Gabi Brandt and Gui Araujo stayed together between 2016 and 2018. According to the influencer, he is usually not sincere when he speaks about the current relationship between them.

He was on a podcast a while ago and said he ‘did a lot of things wrong’ until he felt bad, and his conscience weighed heavily. He said he called me to talk and apologized for everything he did. That I would have forgiven and everything was fine. All lie.

Jade Picon’s Alleged Betrayal

Gui Araújo became the subject of social media recently after claiming that his affair with Jade Picon started before the end of the influencer with her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme.

The pawn is Leo Picon’s best friend, Jade’s older brother and João’s former brother-in-law.

