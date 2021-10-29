Gabi Brandt says Gui Araújo threatened her with death: ‘I’m going to end your life’ | celebrities



Gabi Brandt and Gui Araújo

Published 10/29/2021

Rio – The digital influencer Gabi Brandt participated in a podcast and spoke about the time when she was dating Gui Araújo, who is currently confined to “A Fazenda 13”. Gabi, who is currently married to singer Saulo Poncio, revealed that Gui had even made death threats.

The two met on the reality show “On Vacation with the Ex” and fell into an affair after the show ended. After discovering betrayals, Gabi said she tried to end the relationship. However, according to her, Bill threatened to “kill himself” and “end her life”.

“It’s very complicated to talk, it was very traumatic. He said he was going to kill himself, he threatened me. Then, there were times when he threatened me (and said: ‘Oh, I’m going to end your life’. Things like that, it was very tense . It was tense at the level that my friends were desperate. My mother got sick, she said: ‘for God’s sake, you’re going to die,'” Gabi told PodCats, hosted by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca.

Gui Araújo has also dated the singer Anitta and Gabi said she agrees with what the singer said about the boy. Anitta believes that Bill is “mythomaniac”. “I’m absolutely sure (that he has mythomania), because I lived and it was a very clear thing,” said the singer.

Gabi also commented on the controversies involving Gui Araújo and Jade Picon. Confined in “A Fazenda”, Gui claimed to have had a relationship with Jade, who at the time was dating João Guilherme. The influencer said that she was present in some of the situations narrated by Gui on the reality show and stated that he “manipulates everything”.

“He manipulates, invents a story in the middle of everything,” she said, denying Bill about how their breakup happened. “The first time I discovered betrayal I caught conversation. I felt bad and tried separating, manipulating, rolling, crazy and back. Second time, back again. Third time, back again.”