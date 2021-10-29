Gabi Martins appears in a thin bikini and covers only the bare minimum on the body

Gabi Martins was in a tanning event last Tuesday (26). By posting photos on the spot, the singer ended up attracting the eyes of fans because of her bold look. at the time, she she appeared wearing a very thin bikini that showed even more her healed body.

The differentiated piece used by Gabi, has very thin straps and little fabric, which ended up highlighting the ex-BBB’s supercharged breasts and also their defined curves. Another detail that did not go unnoticed by admirers of the artist were the discreet tattoos that she has stamped on her skin.

In a few hours, Gabi Martins’ post was very successful on Instagram and was surrounded by numerous praise and affectionate messages from fans and famous friends. “I thought I was going to run for bodybuilder”, joked the influencer Lucas Guimarães. “What a body”, praised Erika Schneider. “So beautiful”, commented a fan. “Queen of beauty and sensuality”, highlighted an admirer.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Opportunities after BBB 20

Gabi Martins it may not have won the BBB 20 last year, but one thing is certain: the reality show brought numerous opportunities for the singer’s career, which until then was not so well known by the public.

“Big Brother was a very important showcase. I managed to increase my numbers, gain millions of listeners and followers on Instagram. I’ve already won the prize amount with everything I’ve worked for, but I’m still working to invest in my career,” she said in an interview with journalist Bia Rohen, from Quem.

Despite having already been recognized by great artists even before entering the BBB, she says that after the show, her life changed completely.

“After Big Brother, I was able to leverage my work doing lives and engaging with fans while planning the DVD [Fatos Reais] with guest appearances by Matheus & Kauan, Jorge, Ferrugem and Tierry. After I left the BBB, I spent hours composing. There were more than 50 songs in one month. It was a lot of work, following my intuition and thinking about what the fans wanted to hear from me”, recalls the famous.

personal change

In addition to career changes, Gabi Martins also believes that the reality show has contributed to her personal growth.

“I entered a girl and became a woman. There, we mature with strength, with strength. It was very difficult, but I learned to speak when I don’t want something, to impose myself and set limits. Inside, I was very scared and very stuck. We feel pressured, wondering what people will think. It gives a lot of insecurity. I was torn between fear and trying to be as much myself as possible”, explained the ex-BBB.