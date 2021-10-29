Gabigol is nominated for the IFFHS best in the world award and competes with Neymar and Messi

Flamengo has a reason to be proud in this final stretch of the season. Striker Gabriel Barbosa is one of four Brazilians on the list of nominees for the best in the world award from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, in Portuguese. Neymar, Marquinhos and Casemiro are also on the list.

Among the players, there are great players in the world, such as Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Haaland, Mbappé, among others. See the complete list with the names of the 32 nominees:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Youth)

Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Bayern München)

Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona/PSG)

Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, FC Porto)

Neymar (Brazil, PSG)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)

Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG)

Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil, Flamengo)

Luis Díaz (Colombia, FC Porto)

Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Saad SC)

Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Zenith)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran/FC Porto)

Son Heung Min (South Korea/Tottenham)

Ali Mabkhout (UAE/Al Jazeera)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris SG)

Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool FC)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal/Napoli SSC)

Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC)

Alphonso Davies (Canada/FC Bayern München)

Winston Mc Kennie (USA/Juve)

Giovanni Reyna (USA/Borussia Dortmund)

Raul Jimenez (Mexico/Wolverhampton)

Hector Herrera (Mexico/Atletico Madrid)

It is noteworthy that this is not The Best, the golden ball award. However, as with the FIFA prize, the winner of the IFFHS prize was Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

A red-black idol, Gabigol was called up by the Brazilian team in 2021, where he scored his goals. For Flamengo, it’s been eight games since shirt 9 doesn’t score a goal, being his longest dry spell for the Rio de Janeiro club.