Gabigol is placed by the institute alongside Neymar and Messi in the 2021 World’s Best Award nomination

Gabigol was among the 32 finalists for the IFFHS best in the world award

holder of Flamengo and one of the most recently used names by Tite in Brazilian Team, Gabigol was one of the surprises in the list of 32 nominees for the best in the world award from the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics).

The red-black shirt 9 is one of the four Brazilians on the list, along with Neymar and Marquinhos, from Paris Saint-Germain, and Casemiro, of the Real Madrid.

It is noteworthy that Gabigol was the only one among the 32 athletes to play in South American football. Two players from Asia were also included, while the other 29 play for teams in Europe.

The award is different from the traditional and known of the France Football, with the Golden Ball, and FIFA, with the The Best.

In 2020, just like in FIFA, Robert Lewandowski was named best player in the world. The Golden Ball was not delivered due to the pandemic.

In 35 games in 2021 for Fla, Gabi scored 27 goals, but lives dry from eight games without breaking the net for Rubro-Negro. With the selection, there were three goals scored.