Gabigol is the only South American football player to compete for the best in the world award

top scorer of Flamengo in 2021, Gabigol was one of 32 nominees for this year’s best player in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), which also includes three other Brazilians in the fray: Neymar, Marquinhos (PSG) and Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Gabigol lives his biggest goal fast since he arrived at Flamengo, in January 2019, as it has been eight games without going to the nets. However, he still accumulates great numbers in the season: 27 goals and seven assists in 35 matches for Rubro-Negro, in addition to three goals for the Brazilian team.

Newly eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo’s shirt 9 is also the current top scorer at Libertadores, with ten goals, which helped him to be the only athlete who plays in South American football to compete for the award (see more on here).

Remember that the 2020 winner was the Polish Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich. This year’s will be announced at the end of December through the IFFHS, which for more than three decades has rewarded the best in football.

Check out all 32 candidates:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan, PSG)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Youth)

Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern)

Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona/PSG)

Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, Atletico Madrid)

Neymar (Brazil, PSG)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG)

Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil, Flamengo)

Luis Díaz (Colombia, FC Porto)

Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Saad)

Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Zenit)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran/FC Porto)

Son Heung Min (South Korea/Tottenham)

Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates/Al Jazeera)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG)

Sadio Mané (Senegal/Liverpool)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal/Naples)

Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Alphonso Davies (Canada/Bayern)

Winston Mc Kennie (USA/Juventus)

Giovanni Reyna (USA/Borussia Dortmund)

Raul Jiménez (Mexico/Wolverhampton)

Héctor Herrera (Mexico/Atlético de Madrid)