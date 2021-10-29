Gabigol’s mother chats with Flamengo fans and says: ‘Gordinho failure’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Gabigol has gone unmarked for eight games and lives the longest time with the red-black shirt

Flamengo’s elimination in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil left the club’s fans angry. After the 3-0 defeat by Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, Flamengo fans criticized striker Gabriel Barbosa as he left the stadium. The player did not retort the insults, but the mother of shirt 9, Lindalva Barbosa, who was accompanying him, took the pains of her son and hit one of them in the mouth.

As Gabigol left Maracanã, a fan shouted: “Go take your **, boy! Do you want to be a musician? Do you want to be a singer? F**** you! If one****”.

Gabigol was unaffected by the criticism, but Lindalva Barbosa fired at the fan. “He [Gabigol] play alone? F**** it’s you, you loser! c****** loser! You’re a chubby, buchudinho loser”.

The Flamengo player retorted the insults of Gabigol’s mother and indicated that the attacker will now be even more criticized by fans. “Your son will know hell now,” he promised.

Again, Gabigol’s mother didn’t let it go and said: “While my son is there playing and earning money, you stay there drinking beer”.

Soon after, the security guards who were at the scene intervened to contain the spirits of the supporter and the mother of the Flamengo striker. The video with the discussion was obtained by columnist Leo Dias and published on the website metropolises.

Fast

Gabigol has been without scoring for eight games and is living the longest time with the red-black shirt. Still on the lawn of Maracanã, fans cursed the shirt 9 while he told the locker room. The athlete was even hit by a glass of beer in the face.

dissatisfaction

Despite all the dissatisfaction of the fans, the attacker did not omit. After the defeat, he asked to speak and granted an interview post-game. THE TV Globo he said it was necessary to “calm down” and stated that the cast is used to coming back on top.

“We understand the fans’ revolt, but this team has already been champion of many things. It has to know how to lose and win. Of course, at Flamengo we want to win, win and win, but we weren’t happy, we lost at home 3-0, yeah disappointing, but we’ve already demonstrated several times that we can come back and get back on our feet,” he said.

Coach Renato Gaúcho was also the target of dissatisfaction from the crowd, who cursed the coach during the match and asked for coach Jorge Jesus to return.

Flamengo’s next commitment is against Atlético, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The red-black, Copa Libertadores finalist, needs a victory against Galo to keep his hopes of fighting for the Brazilian Championship alive. Currently, the distance between the teams is 13 points.