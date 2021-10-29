Galaxy M52 5G arrives in Brazil with Snapdragon 778G chip; see price | Cell phone

The phone’s datasheet includes a 120 Hz refresh rate screen and triple camera with sensors up to 64 MP. In terms of battery, the cell phone provides 5,000 mAh, a value that should provide autonomy of more than a day for the smartphone, which is already prepared for the arrival of the 5G internet.

Galaxy M52 5G: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Galaxy M52 5G’s photographic arrangement is accommodated in the upper corner of the frame, placing the lenses vertically aligned and inside a black frame. Specifically, the three sensors in the set are organized as follows:

Main: 64 MP

Ultra wide: 13 MP

Macro: 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

The newly launched mobile phone screen has 6.7 inches to display images in Full HD+. The panel used is the Super AMOLED Plus, while the refresh rate is 120 Hz, a feature that provides greater fluidity in the transition of images, especially when viewing games and videos.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor has eight cores that work at speeds of up to 2.4 GHz. Samsung’s intermediate RAM of 6 GB. The phone provides 128GB of storage, but it can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery