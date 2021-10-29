Galaxy M52 5G is released with fast screen and promise of processor that ‘fly’ – 10/28/2021

Samsung launched this Thursday (28) another member of the M family. The novelty is the Galaxy M52 5G, the first of it to be compatible with the 5G. Another change is that the model works with the most powerful processor in the M family.

Sold exclusively on Samsung’s online store, it costs R$3,499. The release is sold in black and white.

The 120 Hz refresh rate screen (which allows for more fluid animation and screen scrolling), battery 5,000 mAh and the slimmer design are also highlighted by the company as the launching novelties.

From the data sheet, the Galaxy M52 5G could become an interesting competitor among the high-performance smartphones on the market at the moment.

faster processor

According to information from Samsung, the Galaxy M52 5G works with an eight-core processor (the bigger the better) and 6 GB of RAM memory. This combination offers 40% performance and 40% more graphics performance, says Samsung.

There is the possibility of expanding the capacity of the processor with the RAM Plus feature, highlights Samsung.

This makes the cell phone able to use up to 4GB extra virtual RAM memory when needed, which makes application startup faster, for example.

Front leg of Galaxy M52 G5 Image: Disclosure

Design and fabric

The design, aimed at minimalist styling, involves a smartphone with a thin 7.4 mm thickness.

The screen, with Amoled technology, is 6.7 inches. O display promises to deliver high-resolution images to win over players in a more rounded device, which can be pleasing in terms of usability.

“The Dolby ATMOS technology present in the Galaxy M52 5G offers a 3D audio experience that creates the necessary immersion for you to get the content you want in the best way, whether you’re using headphones with or not,” explains Samsung in a statement.

cameras

The Galaxy M52 5G’s camera set consists of three on the back: the main 64 MP, one Ultra Wide and the third with a macro sensor to capture close-up object details.

On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

memory and battery

Storage is 128GB of internal memory, and it is possible to include a MicroSD card of up to 1TB.

The 5,000 mAh battery tends to last for a long period and has a 25W charge.

Posting Conditions

The Galaxy M52 5G is only available for sale on Samsung’s online store.

If a consumer purchases by Nov. 21, the Galaxy Buds2 wireless headset will come with the cell phone.

Customers earn 14,000 points on Livelo if they buy by October 29th. Using the code “SAMSUNG12” in Picpay until the 31st of October, there will be cashback (cash back) of 12%, as per policy conditions.

Galaxy M52 5G datasheet: