Galaxy Z Fold 3, Tab S7 and more! Samsung confirms Android 12L compatible devices

After Google officially announced the development of Android 12L, Samsung took the opportunity to publicize its smartphones and tablets that will be compatible with the new software.
According to the South Korean giant, the new system should make users’ experience on larger screens even more comfortable, as Google is planning a series of improvements.
With Android 12L, the interface must be sized to fit larger displays. Thus, the notifications tab will be divided into two parts so that the quick selection buttons are on the left and the notifications on the right. In addition, the software must also adopt a special behavior on devices with two screens, causing applications not to display content in the hinge area.
Another important promise from Google when it comes to Android 12L is that the multitasking will be enhanced to become even more powerful. As a result, Samsung will be making the software available for almost its entire ecosystem of folding and tablets. See the list:
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A 8.4
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
As we can see above, of the folding ones, only the members of the Flip line were left out, since they follow the concept of smartphones more. For now, there is no date for these devices to receive the update, but Google itself claims that the Android 12L will only be available in 2022.