Galisteu manifests over fires on the return of MC Gui

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

MC Gui was the first worker to be saved from the sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and, during the funkeiro’s return to headquarters, a fireworks display took place in Itapecerica da Serra, São Paulo’s location where the rural reality show it happens.

Adriane Galisteu, the show’s presenter, spoke about the moment:

Jeez, fireworks! We have! […] Let me make it clear that these fireworks have nothing to do with the production of ‘A Fazenda’, with the direction of ‘A Fazenda’. I want to make this very clear. Adriane Galisteu

On Twitter, the official profile of the MC vibrated with the fireworks:

And let’s go from fireworks to our pawn!!!! — Mc Gui (@mcgui_official) October 29, 2021

Lucas Selfie, former participant of “A Fazenda 12” and presenter of “Live do Eliminado” and “Decompression Cabin”, lamented the fireworks for the animals of the rural reality:

Adriane Galisteu shows her ‘balcony’ from ‘A Fazenda 13’

