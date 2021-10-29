Galisteu manifests over fires on the return of MC Gui

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

10/29/2021 00h29Updated on 10/29/2021 01:26 AM

MC Gui was the first worker to be saved from the sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and, during the funkeiro’s return to headquarters, a fireworks display took place in Itapecerica da Serra, São Paulo’s location where the rural reality show it happens.

Adriane Galisteu, the show’s presenter, spoke about the moment:

Jeez, fireworks! We have! […] Let me make it clear that these fireworks have nothing to do with the production of ‘A Fazenda’, with the direction of ‘A Fazenda’. I want to make this very clear. Adriane Galisteu

On Twitter, the official profile of the MC vibrated with the fireworks:

Lucas Selfie, former participant of “A Fazenda 12” and presenter of “Live do Eliminado” and “Decompression Cabin”, lamented the fireworks for the animals of the rural reality:

