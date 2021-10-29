Garbage piled up in New York in protest against vaccine demand – News

Garbage was accumulating this Thursday (28) in many neighborhoods in New York, due to what authorities consider a protest against the mandatory anti-Covid vaccine for all municipal employees, which takes effect on November 1st.

“It is unacceptable,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, announcing that the act “will have consequences.” “People may not agree with the decision, but this decision is for the health and safety of the citizens of New York,” he declared.

On October 20, the city announced that, after teachers and health professionals, other public employees in the municipality, including police, firefighters and garbage collectors, will have to present a vaccination certificate to access employment from November .

“It’s not fair to your peers, it’s not fair to your neighbors, it’s not fair to the citizens of New York. You are getting paid, you have to do the work,” he told the strikers before the press.

As of Wednesday, 75% of police officers and 64% of firefighters in New York had received at least one dose of vaccine, while in health services that number is 67%, according to data cited by the mayor.

De Blasio was optimistic and hopes that “many will be vaccinated by the deadline.”

To encourage immunization among employees in one of the cities most affected by the Covid-19, New York City has promised $500 (approximately R$2,800) in the next payment to anyone who receives a dose by October 29th.

Around 9,500 people work to collect and recycle around 12,000 tons of waste produced by 8.8 million inhabitants every day, according to the municipality’s Sanitation Department.

The first neighborhoods affected by this secret strike were Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Anticipating that many employees will not work on Monday (1) because they are not vaccinated, the mayor of blasio, at the end of his second term, promised that the citizens of New York will be safe.

The city’s biggest fire union warned on Wednesday — after a judge denied the mayor’s order overturning — that New York was facing a “real crisis.”

The main services are preparing to increase the working hours and even suspend the rest days. The Fire Department predicts a 20% reduction in ambulance service in the city and the closing of a fifth of its units on Monday.

“We will use every means at our disposal, including overtime, mutual assistance from other emergency medical service providers and significant shift changes for our personnel,” fire chief Daniel said in a statement Wednesday. A. Nigro.

Prison workers have until December to present a vaccination certificate due to staff shortages already affecting the Rikers Island penitentiary complex.