Gasoline and cooking gas prices in Brazil are on track for a century’s record, says OSP | Brazil

prices of Gasoline It’s from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), O cooking gas, at the Brazil are on track to reach, in October, the highest levels of this century, both in nominal and real values (adjusted for inflation), points out the price monitor of the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP).
The research entity is linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (IBEPS) and the Latin American Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Ilaese). According to data from National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the liter of Gasoline was sold, on average, at R$ 6,266 in the first three weeks of October. Until then the peak of the price of the derivative had been reached in February 2003, at the real value of R$ 6.254 per liter.
Red light for gasoline and gas: prices are on track to reach the highest levels of the century in October, both nominal and real — Photo: Custódio Coimbra/Agência O Globo
already the LPG it was sold, on average, at R$ 100.35 per cylinder, in the first three weeks of October. In September, the cost of cylinder had already broken a record, in the amount of R$ 97.73.
the price of diesel S-10, fuel with lower sulfur content and used to fuel trucks and buses since 2012 in Brazil, it is also on its way to breaking a record this month, since the beginning of the historical series, in December 2012. The liter of fuel was sold for R$ 5.032 in the first three weeks of the month.
O Petrobras Social Observatory defends changes in the price policy of the state-owned company, which provides for adjustments in line with the import parity price (PPI). The pricing strategy completed five years this month. O OSP proposes a new form of pricing, based on the real costs of extracting and refining the Petrobras, more profit margin to remunerate shareholders, as an alternative to aligning with the international market.