Gasoline and cooking gas set to record | Brazil

The prices of gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas, in Brazil, are on track to reach, in October, the highest levels of this century, both in nominal and real values ​​(adjusted for inflation), of this century , points out the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP) price monitor.

The research entity is linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and the Latin American Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Ilaese).

According to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), a liter of gasoline was sold, on average, at R$ 6,266 in the first three weeks of October. Until then the peak of the price of the derivative had been reached in February 2003, at the real value of R$ 6.254 per liter.

On the other hand, LPG was sold, on average, at R$ 100.35 per cylinder, in the first three weeks of October. In September, the cost of the cylinder had already broken a record, at R$ 97.73.

The price of diesel S-10, marketed in Brazil since 2012, is also on its way to breaking a record – sold at R$ 5.032 in the first three weeks of the month.

The OSP defends changes in the price policy of the state-owned company, which completed five years this month and foresees adjustments in line with the import parity price (PPI).

Ibeps proposes a new form of pricing, based on Petrobras’ actual extraction and refining costs, plus margin. In the institute’s view, as Brazilian refineries produce 80% of the country’s consumption of derivatives, the alignment with the PPI exposes the consumer to a logic detached from the local reality. This proposal has gained substance in opposition to Petrobras’ current pricing policy, but is criticized by agents in the fuel market.

Petrobras’ pricing policy has been a hot topic on the political agenda. PPI reflects the total costs to internalize a product. It is a reference calculated based on the purchase price of the fuel, plus logistical costs up to the delivery hub of the product, plus margins.