Gasoline exceeds R$7 in Maceió; know what defines the price of fuel

Traveling around the city with their vehicles has been expensive for Brazilians in recent months, as a result of the frequent increase in fuel prices this year. In Maceió, a gas station registered the value of R$ 7.15 for each liter of regular gasoline this Wednesday (27), according to information from the Abastece Maceió application. In the capital of Alagoas, the average price of gasoline is R$ 6.47 this Wednesday, according to data collected from the Litrometer, a price monitoring tool developed by the Tatu Agency.

Factors of high fuel prices – What many people do not know is that several factors significantly influence the final value of fuels. One of the main ones is the Import Parity Policy (PPI), which was adopted in 2017 by Petrobras, in which internal prices are linked to the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, varying according to the value of the dollar. Economist Cicero Pericles talks about the existing relationship. “Before, the readjustment was quarterly, taking into account price variations throughout the year, which rose less and at a slower pace. As the value of the barrel has been rising, refineries readjust their prices more frequently and pass it on to distributors. As a result, the prices of derivatives are heavily influenced by the rise of the dollar”, he concludes.

How is the price composed? The economist also detailed that five items make up the price of fuel. The first is the producer price, that is, the value delivered by Petrobras refineries and private importers. These values ​​are linked to the international price of oil, each time the value of a barrel rises, the value of gasoline and diesel also increases. Then there is the price of ethanol, which accounts for 27% of the gasoline volume; and biodiesel, which is added to diesel oil, with a mandatory minimum percentage of 12%. These two additives have regionally differentiated prices.

There are also federal taxes, such as the Social Integration Program (PIS), the Contribution to Social Security Financing (COFINS) and the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE). In addition, there is the state tax on transactions related to the movement of goods (ICMS), the rate of which varies from state to state. Finally, gas station distributors and resellers participate in pricing with their profit margin, which is determined by each company. In Alagoas, the ICMS rate on gasoline is 29%, 25% for ethanol and 18% for diesel.

Impact on other areas – Fuel readjustments generate price increases in almost the entire economy, because transport is directly influenced by inflation, affecting both the cost of living for families and the cost of production in industries, commerce and services. “In the case of diesel, the prices of freight carried out, basically, by trucks and utility vehicles, as well as urban and intercity bus tickets, increase. In the case of gasoline, it mainly penalizes individual transport users. As this fuel rose 42%, household expenses are higher and, on the other hand, the readjustments reduce the earnings of those who work with taxis or transport by application, such as Uber, 99, etc”, reported Péricles.

Also according to the economist, the rise in the value of fuels does not only affect the transport sector. “As expected, the increase in fuels makes food products – and other goods – that are transported from their production space to commercialization more expensive. The increase in LPG [gás liquefeito de petróleo] it impacts family income and the network of services that use gas as an input. The 13 kg cylinder exceeded R$110 at all points of sale. This is equivalent to 10% of a minimum wage”, he concludes.

The National Petroleum Agency calculates monthly the percentages of the five most responsible for the final price of fuel, revealing these variations. These data are in the Petroleum Derivatives Market Report”, published on the Ministry of Mines and Energy website.

In the most recent report, published this week, the percentages in the composition of the price of gasoline are: 33.3% from refineries; 28.3% of ICMS, charged by the States; 18.2% of anhydrous ethanol added to gasoline; 11.4% of federal taxes and 8.8% of the profits of distributors and resellers.