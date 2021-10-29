Gasoline price at service stations breaks record, says Petrobras Social Observatory – 10/28/2021 – Market

The average price of gasoline at Brazilian service stations last week reached the highest value since the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) began publishing weekly fuel sales prices, in 2002.

According to Petrobras’ Social Observatory, the R$ 6.36 charged per liter last week surpassed the R$ 6.25 in force in February 2003, in an amount corrected for inflation, the highest price recorded since then.

The rise reflects the recovery in oil prices amid a devaluation scenario of the real against the dollar, which led Petrobras to raise its sales price by 74% in 2021. The latest adjustment, of 7%, was announced on Monday – Monday (28).

Its impact on the bombs has not yet been captured by the ANP survey, which is released on Fridays. Thus, the record must be broken this week, with the transfer of the readjustment on Monday.

According to the Petrobras Social Observatory, the price of diesel S-10 also reached historic levels in October, reaching the highest value in pumps since the ANP began disclosing the price of the product in 2012.

With a lower sulfur content, the S-10 diesel is mandatory in urban centers and already represents half of Petrobras’ diesel oil sales.

The price of cooking gas had already broken a record in May, leading Congress to approve this Wednesday (27) a program to help the low-income population to buy cylinders, which today cost an average of R$ 101, 44.

Linked to oil tankers unions, the Petrobras Social Observatory is critical of the policy of aligning fuel prices with the international market, which Petrobras has been following with greater intensity since the Michel Temer administration.

This policy follows an indicator known as PPI (Import Parity Price), which simulates what the cost would be to bring imported products to the Brazilian market. “Thus, the variation of the dollar and of the oil barrel have a direct influence on the calculation of fuels”, says the Observatory.

“The soaring price of fuel is one of the factors that weigh most on inflation, which, in the last 12 months, has already exceeded 10%”, highlights economist Eric Gil Dantas, from the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and of the Petrobras Social Observatory.

The rise in prices has affected the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), who said this week that Petrobras “only gives a headache” and provides services only to its shareholders. This week, the president said he would like to privatize the state-owned company.

The scenario has already motivated stoppages by transporters and truckers in recent days. Next Monday (1st) entities linked to autonomous truck drivers promise a national stoppage.

Since the current price policy was initiated, says the Observatory, the price of gasoline has accumulated a real increase of 39%. S-10 diesel rose 28.7% and cooking gas, 48%. The values ​​already consider the inflation for the period.