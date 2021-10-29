German Tried for Castrating Men at His Kitchen Table | World

A German electrician was on trial this Thursday (28), accused of murdering a man and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on his genitals.

The 66-year-old man told a regional court in Munich that he carried out the proceedings at the men’s request.

The defendant, whose name was not released for privacy reasons, alleged that he initially offered sexual services on sadomasochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

2 of 2 Man accused of murder and bodily harm after castrating victims hides his face, alongside his lawyer, Peter Schnelle, in court in Munich, Germany, on Thursday (28) — Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP Man accused of murder and bodily harm after castrating victims hides his face, alongside his lawyer, Peter Schnelle, in court in Munich, Germany, on Thursday (28) — Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

The man later reportedly expanded his repertoire, performing operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling victims he was a trained doctor, the German dpa news agency reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals, of eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him. .

The victim’s body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors charged the defendant with murder for not calling for help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.