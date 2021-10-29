“Get addicted to public money”

posted on 10/28/2021 1:07 PM / updated on 10/28/2021 1:07 PM



(credit: Valter Campanato/Ag. Brasil)

PTB licensed president Roberto Jefferson said in a letter written directly from Bangu prison that President Jair Bolsonaro and his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriot), became addicted to public money. In reference to the union with the Centrão and a possible move by the chief of the Executive to the PP or PL, Bob, as he is known, cited the presidents of the two parties, Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar da Costa Neto, respectively, and said that the president “walks with the wolves” and who became one of them.

The PTB carried out a statutory change in line with Bolsonaro’s ideology, expelled contraries, offered nominations for senators and threw open the party’s doors in the hope of receiving the president.

“The president tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil. He believed in the ease of public money. This addiction is worse than the addiction to ecstasy. Whoever has ecstatic sex has the greatest orgasm or ejaculation that the human body of God can provide He enjoyed with ecstasy, forever dependent on him. Enjoyed the pleasure derived from public money, easily earned, never again gives up that paroxysmal enjoyment it provides. Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstasy addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira will not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Anyone who walks with a wolf, a wolf turns, it is a wolf. See Flávio”, he wrote in an excerpt of a letter published by the newspaper The globe.

In another part of the letter, Jefferson also says that the PTB should have its own candidacy in the 2022 elections and advised party leaders to invite Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) to run for President of the Republic against Bolsonaro.

“We are going to invite Mourão. The PTB will have its own candidacy, perhaps we will support Bolsonaro in the second round,” he pointed out.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro commented on a future party affiliation. The head of the Executive said that “it is still too early to talk about reelection”, but that he is closer to the PP or PL.

“I don’t think about politics, otherwise I don’t work. It starts to please one or the other and I don’t work. I have to have a party anyway. I don’t know if I’ll run for reelection or not. It’s still early. Nowadays, it’s more like it. the PP or PL. I get along very well in both parties. I was in the PP for 20 years. The decision passes there. Now, I talk to the leaders of those parties that I’m interested in if I run for re-election. I have a bench of feds that don’t it’s going to be mine, it’s going to be that party’s. I’m interested in nominating half the seats in the Senate, people perfectly aligned with us who will have a conservative position, who is interested in the country’s fate,” he pointed out on the date.

Transfer denied

On Tuesday (26), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied a request by the defense of former deputy Roberto Jefferson to transfer the politician who was the target of the digital militia inquiry to the Hospital Samaritano Barra, where he stayed hospitalized until the beginning of the month.

On the other hand, the magistrate authorized private doctors appointed by the defense of the former parliamentarian to visit Jefferson in Bangu 8, ‘with the faithful observance of the rules for admission to the prison establishment’.