Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after alleged aggression

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ended the relationship after nearly six years of relationship. The reason is still a mystery. Initially, it was reported that Zayn Malik had assaulted his mother-in-law, Yolanda. She even stated that this happened and that she would even be thinking of making a police report, according to the TMZ website.

However, some time later, he issued a statement, which was published by the same TMZ, in which he vehemently denies the allegations.

Check out the release about the alleged aggression!

“I vehemently deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and, for my daughter’s sake, I refuse to go into more detail and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false claims and move towards healing these family problems in private.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents of Khai, who is only one year old.

According to People magazine, the news took everyone by surprise after a source said “Gigi and Zayn aren’t together right now.” However, he stressed that the two are great parents for Khai and also said that his mother-in-law, Yolanda, is very protective of her daughter Gigi, she wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter”.

This was not the first breakup of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. In the year 2018, they ended the relationship, but soon got back together.

The current separation would have been a month ago.

