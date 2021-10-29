Gigi Hadid manifests for the first time after her mother, Yolanda, claims to have been assaulted by Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid found himself in a mega family quarrel this Thursday (28). Earlier, an anonymous source reported to TMZ that her mother, Yolanda Hadid, claimed to have been assaulted by Zayn Malik, partner of the model, “sometime last week”. Now, Gigi has spoken out, briefly and for the first time, about the episode.

A representative of the model told E! News that “Gigi is exclusively focused on the best for Khai [sua filha]. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn himself had already commented on the case when sending a statement to TMZ: “I firmly deny attacking Yolanda Hadid and for my daughter’s sake [Khai], I refuse to give further details and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards resolving these particular family issues.”, said the star.

understand the case

According to the website, at first, details about the alleged episode of physical violence between Malik and Yolanda were not shared, much less what would have triggered the aggression. However, the informant insisted that Gigi Hadid’s mother claimed to have been assaulted by Zayn.

Moments before the news reverberated in the media around the world, the singer spoke on his social networks. In the text, the voice of “Pillowtalk” hinted that there was a “family dispute” between him and an unidentified member of the Hadid — who was later revealed to be Yolanda — over little Khai, the ex’s 1-year-old daughter. -1D with Gigi.

Continues after Advertising

“As you all know, I am a private person and I really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown around for the whole world to break up and analyze.” he started. “In an effort to protect this space for her, I agreed not to contest claims arising from a discussion I had with a member of my partner’s family [Gigi Hadid] who came home while my partner was away a few weeks ago.” added.

Next, the artist lamented the fact that the episode was made public. “This was and should still be a private matter, but it seems that for the time being there are divisions and despite my efforts to [levar novamente] to a peaceful family environment, which will allow me to co-create my daughter in the way she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.” declared Malik. “However, I am hopeful that everyone involved will be cured of the harsh words shared and, most importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” concluded. Check the full:

Also according to TMZ, after what happened, Yolanda would be “seriously thinking about filing a police report” against the son-in-law. The site also stated that Gigi Hadid’s mother “will not go back on her position”, implying that the blonde will not drop the assault charges against Zayn. Even with the allegations about the police report, the vehicle stated that, after investigation, no complaint against the singer was found in the US justice system.