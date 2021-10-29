Gigi Hadid’s mother accuses Zayn of assault and singer speaks out

This Thursday (10/28), Zayn used social media to deny rumors that he had attacked Yolanda Hadid, mother of gigi hadid. On twitter, the singer published an open letter explaining his side of the story that was released by TMZ.

According to the vehicle, sources reported that Yolanda was assaulted by Zayn last week and “is seriously considering filing a police report.” After publication, the article was updated with a comment from the singer: “I vehemently deny assaulting Yolanda Hadid and, for the sake of my daughter, I deny giving further details and hope that Yolanda will reconsider the false allegations and move forward to resolve family issues in particular..”

On Twitter, Zayn spoke about the situation without mentioning his mother-in-law’s name: “As you know, I’m a private person and I really want to create a safe and private environment for my daughter to grow up. An environment in which private family matters are not thrown on the world agenda for everyone to analyze”, he began.

He continued the statement explaining more about what happened: “In an effort to protect that environment for her, I agreed not to dispute claims arising out of an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family who came into our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.“

The singer continued the text saying that he believes the matter should be addressed in private: “But for now it seems that there is a division and, despite my efforts to return to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to raise my daughter in the right way. that she deserves, it was ‘leaked’ to the press”, he explained.

Finally, Zayn said he hopes to provide privacy for Khai: “I am hopeful that everyone involved will be healed from the harsh words shared and, most importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.“