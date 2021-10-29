Giuliano projects a difficult match against Chapecoense, but emphasizes Corinthians’ preparation

This Thursday morning, Corinthians held the first tactical training with an eye on the match against Chapecoense. The activity took place normally at CT Joaquim Grava and had all players who will be available for the duel.

One of them is Giuliano, who should start. The shirt 11 designed the match against the lantern of the Brazilian Championship and said that it will not be an easy duel. For the midfielder, Chapecoense “will give life” against Timão.

“Extremely important game. It’s a team that is way down on the table, but that will give its life against Corinthians, it knows the visibility that a game like these has. Our week has to be prepared on top of that, head focused because the game will be difficult”, commented the player in the video of CorinthiansTV.

Giuliano also stressed that Corinthians need to enter and win on the field. For shirt 11, the week free of games and with six days of training will help the team.

“We are not going to win just for being Corinthians, we will have to impose a high pace, be aggressive and put our quality on the field. We have everything for us to play a great game, we had a long week and we will arrive very well,” he concluded.

With 100% of the public released for the first time since February 2020 at Neo Química Arena, the ball rolls at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Neo Química Arena.

