“Give back our money”: Taliban pressures US for billions of dollars return

The Taliban government is pushing some countries to release billions of dollars belonging to Afghanistan in foreign fund reserves.

Afghanistan has billions of dollars in assets with the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban returned to power and ousted the government backed by Western countries.

A spokesman for the country’s finance ministry said the government would respect human rights, including women’s education, as it sought new funding in addition to humanitarian aid, which he said offered only “a small relief”.

Under the first Taliban rule, from 1996 to 2001, women were largely excluded from paid employment and education and usually had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

“The money belongs to the Afghan nation. Just give us our own money,” ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal told Reuters. “Freezing this money is unethical and against all international laws and values,” he added.

A member of the Afghan central bank asked European countries, including Germany, to release part of their reserves to prevent an economic collapse in the country, which could trigger mass migration to Europe.

“The situation is desperate and the amount of money is dwindling,” Afghan Central Bank board member Shah Mehrabi told Reuters. “There is enough now to keep Afghanistan through the end of the year.

“Europe will be more severely affected if Afghanistan does not have access to this money,” Mehrabi said. “People will be desperate. They will go to Europe,” he added.

The call for help comes as Afghanistan faces a collapse in its fragile economy. The withdrawal of US-led forces and many international donors has left the country without the resources that financed three-quarters of public spending.

The local finance ministry said it had a daily tax collection of about $4.4 million.

The lack of feedback is due to the fact that Western powers do not officially recognize the Taliban government due to its anti-human rights positions.

Although Finance Ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal said they would be respected, within the framework of Islamic law, they would not include the rights of homosexuals.

“LGBT rights, this is against our Sharia law,” he said.

Shah Mehrabi, a board member of the Afghan Central Bank, said that while the United States has said it will not release the $9 billion it has put in funds, European countries might.

Mehrabi said Germany holds half a billion dollars of Afghan money and that she and other European countries should release those funds.

According to the Afghan BC member, the country needs $150 million a month to “avoid an imminent crisis”, keeping the local currency and prices stable.

“If reserves remain frozen, Afghan importers will not be able to pay for their shipments, banks will start to collapse, food will run out and supermarkets will be empty,” Mehrabi said.

Regarding Germany, the Afghan said that about $431 million of the central bank’s reserves were held with Commerzbank bank, as well as about another $94 million with the central bank Bundesbank.

The Bank for International Settlements, a group that serves as a contribution to central banks around the world, located in Switzerland, holds about $660 million of Afghan money.

All three declined to comment following a request by Reuters.

With information from Karin Strohecker in London and James MacKenzie in Islamabad