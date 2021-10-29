Globo anticipates its debut and announces news at BBB22

TV Globo decided to anticipate the debut of BBB22. Previously scheduled to start on January 24, 2022, the R4 1.5 million prize contest will start a week earlier, on January 17th. The reality show will repeat the formula of confining the famous and anonymous in the Camarote and Pipoca groups.

BBB22 marks the change of command in the global reality show. Tiago Leifert, who presented Big Brother Brazil since 2017, decided to leave the network. After much speculation, Globo selected Tadeu Schmidt to replace him.

Next season of reality will have news at Festa and Cinema do Líder

At BBB22, the leader’s party will also bring new surprises. Now, participants will be able to purchase additional items with their stakes to make the celebration any way they like.

At Cinema do Líder, another change: at home, the public will be able to watch the same content as the BBB participants. The film shown for the brothers will be broadcast in the Session Cinema session of the leader, which the station will air on Tuesday nights.

The column LeoDias found that 95 episodes of BBB22 are planned. The grand final should be aired by the network on April 21st of next year. And for the enemies of the end, Globo has already confirmed the holding of the special The reunion, which will air on Sunday, April 23rd.

