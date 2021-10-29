Globo closes famous list for ‘BBB 22’ and three names are discovered

After announcing the release date of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Rede Globo no longer wants to waste time and is already at an accelerated pace in several production sectors. With the renovation of the most guarded house in the country in progress, the radio station in Rio is getting ready to enter another important stage: the selection of participants. Between famous and anonymous, the direction will begin the interviews.

Globo began the selection process with the Camarote group. According to information disclosed by the portal NaTelinha, the Marinho radio station closed a list that has a total of 30 names of artists. All of them have already gone through some interviews, but only 15 of them will be approved. Also according to the website, the names of three of these famous were discovered, they are: Arthur Aguiar, Di Ferrero and Alessandra Aires, better known as Lelezinha.

If the situation of the production, when having to draw 15 of 30 famous participants, with the popcorn group, composed of anonymous people, will be even more complex, given the thousands of entries received. The mission was given to seven screenwriters, who will have to choose a total of 40 names who will advance to the next stage of the selection process. If all goes according to plan, the names of the “BBB22” inmates will be defined in December.

Early next month, cute and his assistant directors will kick off the famous electric chair interview. In it, candidates are faced with the production of the reality show and will have the difficult mission of conquering the evaluators by answering the questions that will be asked. In addition to the direction, Tadeu Schimdt, the new presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”, will also be present during this stage.

This Thursday afternoon (28), through your social networks, Boninho revealed when “BBB 22” will debut on Globo’s screen. In the published video, he marks the new presenter of the program and profiles of the Rio station. The director of the reality show did not hesitate and went straight to the point: “Tadeu, we have a date for our meeting! January 17th. Let’s go! And lots of ‘Japa’, of course, for us to combine the rest”.

In addition to a new presenter, “Big Brother Brasil” will gain other news. Recently, Globo revealed that the leader’s party may gain an extra up, since now the participants will be able to buy items with their stakes. In addition, the new house will feature new environments, which will be very important for the development of the game, as they will be used for some dynamics.

Faced with Tiago Leifert’s decision to terminate his relationship with Globo, the Marinho radio station raced against time to be able to announce the attraction’s new host. Still in charge of “Fantastic”, Tadeu Schmidt spoke about the challenge: “The BBB is a maximum and it is a huge honor to do the same work that was done by Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial, two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television and just when the program turns 20 years old. I just want to thank you. Thank you very much TV Globo, for having entrusted me with this responsibility”.