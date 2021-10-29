Globo takes Andre Marques out of No Limite and gives ‘last chance’ to reality TV; Understand · TV News

Disappointed with the results achieved by No Limite in 2021, Globo will give the format one last chance next year. In addition to Andre Marques leaving the program’s command, the dynamics will undergo changes and, if it doesn’t get excited again, the survival dispute will leave the station’s grid.

“Soon, we will announce the new host of No Limite, since Andre Marques is in charge of the current season of The Voice Brasil and, as of February, he will also assume The Voice+”, said the station in a note sent to TV news.

Sources of the report say that Marques’ performance in front of the program did not please the public, advertisers or Globo’s management. Thus, he will continue with works on É de Casa and also on The Voice+. The presenter will also lead The Voice Brasil, after the departure of Tiago Leifert.

For next year, the contest will be aired twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday nights, as anticipated by the TV Pop website. In addition, the program No Limite – A Eliminação, first aired on Multishow and reruns on Globo on the nights of Sunday will be kept.

The 2021 season of No Limite, which featured ex-participants of Big Brother Brasil, did not thrill the public. The final recorded the worst hit in the history of the Globo format, with 16.3 points in Greater São Paulo. The negative record was for the final of the fourth edition, in 2009, which scored 17 points.

The Masked Singer Brasil, also shown on Tuesday nights, ended up with 27% more audience than the perrengue among the formerly confined in the most watched house in Brazil.

In addition, Marques’ casting was a bucket of cold water for the public who, at the time, expected Marcos Mion to command the attraction’s return.

