Globo wants to remove André Marques and thinks of a new name for No Limite

Globo’s board should remove André Marques from the next season of No Limite. It has not yet been decided who will be the new presenter of the reality show, but the network is expected to announce the new commander in the coming days.

According to the website TV Pop, the official announcement of the change should be made in the coming days by the station, during an event in which the channel’s executives will reveal news for the 2022 programming.

The report also states that the entire dynamics of the reality show will be changed so that the program can retain the public.

In addition to a new host, the reality show will be aired twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday nights, so that viewers “have the opportunity to follow the dispute that promises much more moments of tension and conflict.”

In addition, the network will keep the special on Sunday, in which the eliminated of the week will be interviewed to talk about the game.

The second season of No Limite has its premiere confirmed for April 21, and will feature 21 episodes. One of them, called program zero, will last only 15 minutes and will serve to tell Globo’s audience how the new reality of the reality will work.

