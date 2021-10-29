Google Pixel 6 Pro introduces new bug that increases front camera hole

Update (10/29/21) – JB

Despite the good reception from the public with sales above the previous generation, the Google Pixel 6 line starts to have its first problems reported. Yesterday (28), we saw that the devices have a bug on the screen that causes a glitch when they are turned off. Today (29), a Twitter user posted a photo where the Pixel 6 Pro appears with a deformity around the front camera hole. The most curious point is that the bug ends adding a semicircle in the original hole, something like it was oozing from it. Unfortunately, the problem is not an easy fix. This is because the deformity remains on the display, even when the user moves the screen, opens and closes applications and locks the device. However, luckily, the user who provided the image below was able to simply exchange his Pixel 6 Pro for a new one on the Google store. For now, the company has not commented on the matter.









Original text (10/28/21)

But already?! Google Pixel 6 has bugs on the screen and orders from the official store are canceled

O launch of Google Pixel 6 has fostered competition in the mobile phone market. With its own chipset, distinct look and top-of-the-line specifications, the new flagship of big tech aroused the public’s curiosity, generating a large number of orders that should be delivered this Thursday (28), according to the manufacturer’s forecasts. On the other hand, issues surrounding Google’s most advanced smartphone began to surface in web reports. O ReviewGeek noted several complaints on different platforms stating that the company is canceling a significant number of orders from Google Pixel 6, apparently for no specific reason.

Google canceled my Pixel 6 order today, citing a non-US payment option (not true). Canceled it & tried it again w unlocked version but delivery date in late January. Google Fi version offers late Nov delivery. Whyyyy Google? — Hi, I survived the Vulcan Death Grip – Suzanne (@yeah_books) October 24, 2021

The company erroneously claims in several cases that cancellations are due to “non-US payment methods”. The problem goes beyond the cancellation of orders — users in different regions claim that the company refuses to reimburse the value of the cell phone and instead it’s only sending a pair of headphones true wireless Pixel Buds A. The accessories, in this case, are part of the Google Pixel 6 pre-sale promotion. It is interesting to note that only orders from the official store, the Google Store, are experiencing this problem. Partner retailers continue to market the device normally.





Parallel to this, users who managed to obtain their cell phones were faced with another problem and this one is related to the hardware of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. screen bugs that cause a glitch when the device is off. When pressing the power button, the display flickers for no apparent reason.

Here comes the Pixel 6 glitches that only Google is capable of letting slide through QA and manufacturing every year. Note that someone says it’s happening to them even when the phone isn’t off, but I don’t have mine yet to check.https://t.co/k2tuUz56K2 pic.twitter.com/uxveL1gJVl — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 28, 2021

Other complaints are related to color deviations on the connected display. O @pnut22r noted that the screen displays green and pink lights indefinitely at certain viewing angles. Users also report having experienced slowdowns when installing a relatively lightweight 34MB security update.

@MaxWinebach @ArtemR @brenmadd have you heard of anyone saying the pixel 6 screen has weird viewing angles with different pink and green tint? Hard to see here, but even slight off access the screen has two different tints. It’s not static. pic.twitter.com/nCNzSnb8HD — Person (@pnut22r) October 27, 2021

Google, for now, has not commented on the interruption of Pixel 6 deliveries. We don’t know if the canceled orders were due to on-screen issues, but for ecosystem users, the bugs would not be new. The Pixel 4 XL, for example, had battery problems. Pixel 3 has recently experienced serious software issues.