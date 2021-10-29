Google releases Material You theme compatibility with third-party apps

After defending Android 12 and justifying the existence of the ‘Internet’ shortcut, Google continues working to encourage the use of the ‘Material You’ design on devices running the new software, a novelty that should become standard in the next generations of the system. This personalization feature was announced this year by the company and allows the user to have a fully personalized experience when using the smartphone, adapting the system interface automatically based on the wallpaper applied on the home screen.

Despite being a very interesting novelty, at this first moment Material You was only available for phones running Android 12 and only on Google’s native apps, including Clock, Gboard, Chrome, Play Store, etc. something that is about to change. During the Android Developer Summit event, the company announced the availability of Material Design 3 at Jetpack Compose, allowing other developers to also implement Material You support in their apps, increasing the scope of this feature, as we saw with the dark mode.

According to information, to encourage expansion, the Mountain View giant is introducing a kind of ‘Material You Theme Builder’, in which developers can see a preview of how the theme will look when inserted into their apps, facilitating implementation in other apps . As usual, the first services to adopt this default Android 12 look are expected to be Facebook and Instagram, but so far no developer has commented on the matter or indicated that they are working on future updates.