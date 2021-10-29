Government accounts close September with a surplus for the first time in nine years

Data from the National Treasury Secretariat show a positive balance of R$300 million amid slowdown in spending on the pandemic; in the year, the Union has a deficit of R$ 82.5 billion

Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos Public accounts in September closed in the blue after registering a deficit of BRL 76.1 billion in the same month last year



The accounts of the central government – which includes the National Treasury, the Central Bank (BC) and Social Security — recorded a surplus of BRL 300 million in September, compared to a deficit of BRL 76.1 billion in the same month in 2020, according to data released on Thursday, 28, by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN). The surplus occurs when revenue is above expenses, that is, the difference between what went in and out of cash was positive. It was the first time that the accounts of the month had closed in the blue in nine years. The result was significantly better than the median expectations of the Fiscal Prism survey by the Ministry of Economy, which indicated a deficit of R$ 17.9 billion. The National Treasury and the Central Bank had a surplus of R$ 15.2 billion, while the Social Security presented a deficit of R$ 14.9 billion. Compared to September 2020, the improvement in the primary result observed in the month is due to the combination of a real increase of 9.3% (+R$ 10.9 billion) in net revenue and a real decrease of 36.4% ( -R$73.3 billion) of total expenses. According to the National Treasury, primary expenses were reduced by the deceleration of expenditures in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. “Extraordinary credits, financial support to States and Municipalities and subsidies for the Emergency Program for Access to Credit (PEAC Maquininhas) decreased by R$ 40.9 billion, R$ 21.3 billion and R$ 5.5 billion, respectively, when compared to September 2020”, informed the folder.

With the September number, the result accumulated in the year totals a primary deficit of R$ 82.5 billion, compared to a deficit of R$ 677.4 billion in the same period in 2020. This result is composed of a surplus of R$ 142. 8 billion from the National Treasury and the Central Bank and for a deficit of R$ 225.3 billion in Social Security. It was the first disclosure by the National Treasury after the departure of four secretaries last Thursday, 21, amid federal government and congressional agreements for changes in the spending ceiling. The new nominee to command the folder, Paulo Valle, did not participate in the presentation because he has not yet been made official in the position. The Undersecretary of Strategic Planning of Fiscal Policy Strategic Planning of Fiscal Policy, David Rebelo Athayde, avoided commenting on the changes in the Budget foreseen in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, which makes room for approximately R$83 billion in 2022 with the postponement of the Union’s debts and the change in the indexation of the inflation term to the expenditure ceiling. According to him, as the matter is still being discussed in Congress, it is not possible to make predictions. The measure was supposed to have been voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this week, but has been postponed twice. The voting session was moved to Wednesday 3.