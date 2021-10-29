Government accounts had a surplus of R$ 303 million in September

The accounts of the central government, made up of the National Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security, registered a primary surplus of R$ 303 million in September, the first figure given in blue for the month since 2012, helped by the increase in collection, disclosed the Treasury today.

In September of last year, the central government had registered a deficit of R$ 76.14 billion, a result that was strongly impacted by extraordinary expenses associated with fighting the covid-19 pandemic.

“Extraordinary credits, financial support to States and Municipalities and subsidies for the Emergency Access to Credit Program decreased by R$40.9 billion, R$21.3 billion and R$5.5 billion, respectively,” said the Treasury .

At the end of September, the Ministry of Economy improved the projection of a primary deficit for the central government in 2021 to R$ 139.4 billion, given the prospect of higher tax collection this year.

Yesterday, the Revenue had already announced a record collection for September, influenced by the greater collection of taxes from companies.

“The data for September corroborates the trend of consistent improvement in public accounts throughout 2021, as a result of the strong collection and greater focus on expenses related to fighting the pandemic,” said the Treasury.

From January to September, the gap in public accounts was R$ 82.48 billion, against R$ 67.44 billion in the same period of 2020. In 12 months, the primary deficit is R$ 154.2 billion, equivalent to 1.8% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

* With information from Marcela Ayres, from Reuters, in Brasília