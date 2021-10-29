Government notifies Petrobras of fuel increase

The Ministry of Justice sent a notification for Petrobras and Transpetro to provide clarifications on the increase in fuel prices and possible risks in fuel supply, especially in terms of supply capacity, the folder said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the notification was made on Wednesday by the DPDC (Department of Consumer Protection and Defense), Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat). Companies have 10 days to respond after receiving the notification.

The folder said in the statement that the request “seeks to collect subsidies related to impacts along the fuel supply chain, especially diesel and gasoline, based on recent news published about possible fuel supply difficulties by Petrobras with distributors, in view of the increase in demand next month”.

According to the ministry, the department had already notified the main fuel distributors about the same matter.

“The responses from Petrobras and Transpetro, together with the responses from the distributors notified in September, should provide subsidies for a better understanding of the dynamics of the fuel markets, in order to make suggestions for their improvement from the perspective of protecting and defending the consumer in line with economic and technological development,” he informed.





Earlier this week, Petrobras announced a new increase in the price of diesel and gasoline in refineries. The readjustment was 7.05% (from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19) for gasoline and 9.15% (from R$ 3.06 to R$ 3.34) for diesel.