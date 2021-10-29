Government wants to pay Brazil Aid in November, with 20% readjustment and Bolsa Família calendar | Economy

The Ministry of Citizenship told TV Globo this Thursday (28) that it intends to start paying the Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, in November. The idea is to follow the same calendar as Bolsa Família, but with a 20% readjustment about the amounts that had been paid up to this month.

The Bolsa Família calendar foresees that the installments are deposited between the 17th and 30th of November, depending on the final digit of the beneficiary’s NIS.

According to the government, in November, it will still not be possible to deposit the temporary supplement that will raise all benefits to at least R$400 per family. This value should only be reached in December, according to the Executive.

The ministry told TV Globo, however, that in December it also intends to pay the retroactive amount of the supplement that would be made in January.

For a family that receives R$ 200 from Bolsa Família, for example, the payment would look like this:

November: R$240 (current value, corrected by 20%)

(current value, corrected by 20%) December: R$560 (BRL 240 of Auxílio Brasil + BRL 160 to reach the minimum amount + BRL 160 to complement the November installment)

The Ministry of Citizenship says that, in order to comply with the above planning, the “ideal” would be for Congress to approve by the end of November the proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório by the end of November. The text authorizes the government to postpone the payment of judicial debts, and, therefore, allocate more money to Auxílio Brasil.