Government will pay Brazil Aid on November 17th without extra benefit

With the PEC dos Precatórios locked in Congress, the Jair Bolsonaro government will pay the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaces Bolsa Família, on November 17, without the extra installments to reach the minimum amount of R$400.

THE CNN found that the Ministry of Citizenship, under the command of João Roma, closed the payroll for next month with the forecast of serving 17 million families. The average ticket to be paid will be R$220 — already considering the 17.8% adjustment for inflation of the average amount of R$189 for Bolsa Família.

The payment of the November payroll is guaranteed thanks to a balance of R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família Budget, which was reallocated at the beginning of the week for Auxílio Brasil.

As the values ​​of the permanent social program are variable, in practice, some families will receive less than R$100 in November. And that’s exactly why the government works to get extra resources and guarantee a greater benefit, with temporary installments.

“The government is determined to assist those most in need,” minister João Roma told CNN.

Behind the scenes, Bolsonaro aides fear the negative impact of the next round of payouts. With the emergency aid, Bolsa Família beneficiaries began to receive larger tickets, which ranged from R$150 to R$375 in recent months.

Government officials also take into account the fact that, in November, fewer people will benefit. Emergency aid was serving 35 million people.

The government’s idea is that, as soon as the source of funds for the temporary installments is decided, the beneficiaries will receive in December the minimum amount of R$ 400 plus the retroactive amount related to the difference in the extra amount.