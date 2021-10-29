GPA launches Pão de Açúcar Fresh to compete with neighborhood markets and open markets | Companies

O GPA announced , this Thursday (28), the first unit of your project called Fresh Sugar Loaf , specialized format in fresh food and perishable . The first unit will be located in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. There is a plan to open another unit this year in São Paulo.

O objective is to offer a complete and specialized assortment in fruits, vegetables and vegetables, services in Butcher’s, fishmonger, Sushi, bakery and counter of cold cuts & cheeses, plus basic grocery convenience assortment, complementary and liquid, as items of breakfast, oils, pastas and wines.

The new format has a goal of opening 15 to 20 stores next year.

“As we confirm that the format will be successful, we can put even more resources to accelerate growth. Launching 15 to 20 stores we think is too small. It can be a format to be multiplied to hundreds”, said Jorge Faisal, CEO of GPA.

The executive also left open a window to grow the format via acquisitions.

“We are studying acquisitions in various formats. Both proximity and premium, and even retail chain in more popular regions. Our M&A department is active and we study the proposal all the time”, he said, adding that, even with the signs, there is nothing concrete to disclose for the time being.

According to the executive, the company’s decision to leave the hypermarket segment with the sale of 71 Extra brand stores is directly in line with this Thursday’s announcement. He added that the new business model comes mainly to compete with fresh fruit from the neighborhood, free fairs and neighborhood markets.

“As we left the hypermarket, we made a transaction of more than R$5.2 billion. A part of this cash that GPA will receive will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar brand, in different formats. We are going to invest in accelerated expansion in the traditional Pão de Açúcar, but also invest in proximity formats”, said Feisal.

The plan is to use around R$1.2 billion of the funds raised in the store expansion project (which encompasses all business models, not just Fresh).

Frederic Garcia, specialized business director from GPA, explains that Pão de Açúcar Fresh will have an expansion strategy in the states and cities where Pão de Açúcar is present. The first two stores to be opened will be in the State of São Paulo, but the Executive explains that within the plan to create up to 20 stores of the model next year, the group intends to go to other States.

“This new store can help us in terms of learning to further develop fresh products,” he said.

The new format has several small neighborhood competitors, but also big names, like the natural of the earth, which was purchased by American, for about R$ 2 billion.

With regard to size, the new business model intends to stay in the middle between the format Sugar Loaf Minute (which goes up to 300 meters from the store) and the traditional Sugarloaf Mountain (which starts at 1,000 square meters). The Fresh format will have between 400 and 900 square meters.

“This size allows us to enter areas with an extremely verticalized A and B public”, explained the executive.

The units will still have delivery service home shopping with electric tricycle and delivery for the James platform and other delivery apps.

“The shampoo and conditioner don’t have it. It’s not the place to fill carts. It’s a high frequency store. We believe that our consumers in the neighborhood will visit the store once or twice a day”, said Feisal.