Grazi Massafera caught with new boyfriend in Cear – Famous

Grazi Massafera (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Wednesday (10/27), actress Grazi Massafera



was seen with the new affair, the director



Alexandre Machafer



, at Fortaleza International Airport. Since the beginning of October, there were already rumors that the actress and producer would be in a relationship.

Second columnist publication



Leo Days



, who released the information, the boy friend of



Marcella



, one of Grazi’s friends. Also according to the columnist, the two may have met through common contact and have been interacting constantly on social media in recent weeks.

So far, another coincidence that links the two is the fact that Alexandre’s mother started to follow Grazi no



Instagram



. In addition, the actress’ nieces would also be following him on social media, according to Lo.

Alexandre Machafer the one in the white shirt (photo: Reproduo/Social Networks)

Grazi has been single since August, when I ended with



Caio Castro





has been confirmed. When talking about the breakup, she was brief. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to go apart. What can I say now that we have ended our story,” he revealed.

Who Alexandre Machafer?



Born in Niteri, Rio de Janeiro, he currently works in the audiovisual market. He already studied business administration, but when he got to know TV Globo’s studios in the company of a friend, he had no doubts that he should invest in the artistic area.

He even ventured as an actor with appearances on TV and in a feature film. However, he took a risk behind the cameras and has been building a career as a director and producer.

Among his works, we have the film



the son of man



and the web series



radical years



. Well awarded, the latter won the award for



Best Children and Youth Directorate of Rio WebFest



, the largest webseries festival in the southern hemisphere.