Grazi Massafera caught with new boyfriend in Cear – Famous

by

reproduce
Grazi Massafera (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Wednesday (10/27), actress Grazi Massafera


was seen with the new affair, the director

Alexandre Machafer

, at Fortaleza International Airport. Since the beginning of October, there were already rumors that the actress and producer would be in a relationship.

Second columnist publication

Leo Days

, who released the information, the boy friend of

Marcella

, one of Grazi’s friends. Also according to the columnist, the two may have met through common contact and have been interacting constantly on social media in recent weeks.

So far, another coincidence that links the two is the fact that Alexandre’s mother started to follow Grazi no

Instagram

. In addition, the actress’ nieces would also be following him on social media, according to Lo.

reproduce
Alexandre Machafer the one in the white shirt (photo: Reproduo/Social Networks)

Grazi has been single since August, when I ended with


Caio Castro


has been confirmed. When talking about the breakup, she was brief. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to go apart. What can I say now that we have ended our story,” he revealed.

Who Alexandre Machafer?

Born in Niteri, Rio de Janeiro, he currently works in the audiovisual market. He already studied business administration, but when he got to know TV Globo’s studios in the company of a friend, he had no doubts that he should invest in the artistic area.

He even ventured as an actor with appearances on TV and in a feature film. However, he took a risk behind the cameras and has been building a career as a director and producer.

Among his works, we have the film

the son of man

and the web series

radical years

. Well awarded, the latter won the award for

Best Children and Youth Directorate of Rio WebFest

, the largest webseries festival in the southern hemisphere.