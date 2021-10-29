Grazi Massafera is caught with a new affair, Alexandre Machafer, on Fortaleza beach

Grazi Massafera is in Fortaleza very well accompanied by her new affair, actor and film producer Alexandre Machafer. The couple was photographed by a fan this Friday enjoying a beach there, as shown in the record above, initially published by columnist Leo Dias.

In the photo, the actress appears in an orange bikini, and Alexandre without a shirt, talking to two other people.

The novel remains confidential, but this Friday Alexandre Machafer published a photo on a beach in Ceará and marked the location. In the post, he wrote the hasteg kitesurf. As we know, Grazi is a fan of extreme sports.

Last Wednesday, they had been spotted landing at the city’s airport.

Alexandre Machafer posted a photo in Fortaleza this Friday Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Since the romance between the two became public, Machafer decided to lock the comments of strangers on his Instagram profile. Now, just write who the boy follows back. After Extra showed that he interacted with the actress’ fans, the director decided to be more discreet and stopped the likes he gave to each person who asked if he was Grazi’s new boyfriend.

On the eve of the trip, Machafer trained Muai Thay in Rio. Coincidentally, Caio Castro, the actress’s ex, did too. But in São Paulo.

Like the blonde, Alexandre is an actor. Born in Niterói, at the age of 19 he moved to Campos, in Norte Fluminense, to study Administration. While accompanying a friend to an actor audition in Rio, he fell in love with Globo’s studios and decided to drop everything and face the profession.

He graduated from the professional training course at CAL and even worked on TV, participating in “Rebelde”. More recently, it was Jorge, the protagonist of a feature about São Jorge. Alexandre, however, found himself behind the camera as director of films and webseries for the Cesgranrio Foundation.