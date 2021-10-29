Greatest champion, Sesc-Flamengo tries to reinvent himself to return to shine in the Superliga | volleyball

Greatest champion in the history of the Women’s Superliga, with 12 titles since Bernardinho’s project began, Sesc-Flamengo got its fans “badly”. Not long ago, it was unthinkable to imagine that the team would not be among the favourites. Even less, that it wouldn’t even make it to the semifinals. But that’s what happened in the last two seasons. In the last edition and in the 2018/2019 edition (2019/2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus), the club ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Now, with the team reassembled once more, it will try to get back to the first places.

Sesc-Flamengo debuts in the Women’s Superliga this Friday against Sesi-Bauru. The match starts at 9 pm and will be broadcast live by Sportv.

1 of 2 Sesc-Flamengo debuts in the Superliga this Friday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo debuts in the Superliga this Friday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

The scarcity of resources still haunts the team. And, because of that, once again he doesn’t come in as one of the main candidates for the title. The team lost Ana Cristina to Turkish volleyball and Fabíola to Osasco, for example. To rebuild the cast, Bernardinho bet on a mix of experienced athletes, bringing back Monique and Peña, and young bets, hiring Maira and Milena, who had good performances in the last Superliga. The coach also decided to value others who arrived last season and who showed a good level, such as setter Juma.

– There are teams with high investment that are the favorites. We are in the second group. But let’s work. Our group working well can be a nuisance, it can come. We hired some and lost others. Players going out, which is natural with the dollar and the euro as they are. We lost a young woman like Ana Cristina, who was in the process of evolution, but for us it is a very big loss. Then we have to start again – said the coach.

2 of 2 Sesc-Flamengo wins the 17th Carioca Volleyball title — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo wins the 17th Carioca Volleyball title — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Captain and reference of the team, Juciely points out that there is only one way for Sesc-Flamengo to get back to the top: train and train more and more. For the middle, this was the biggest problem the team had, unwittingly, last season.

– Last year, we went through many situations. Many players injured, with problems. We never had the full group to train. We spent the entire year without having everyone. That makes a big difference. This year, we hope not to have these problems. We are a team that will fight. A team that fights to be on top.

Highlights: Sesc-Flamengo* 2 x 3 Fluminense, for the final of the Carioca Women’s Volleyball Championship

For those who are just arriving, the excitement of being in such a traditional team is great, even though they are aware of the difficulties. Milena, the highlight of the team in winning the Carioca Championship, has already warned that she arrived at Sesc-Flamengo dreaming big.