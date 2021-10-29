Grêmio is not worried about Inter’s possible “soft body” against Z4 rivals: “It’s a great club”

Having as a calculation to escape the fall the final number of 44 points, Grêmio continues to worry only about doing its part to get rid of what would be its third relegation in the history of Brasileirão. A possible fear of “favoring” rival Inter against teams from Z4 does not bother the tricolor at this time.

This Thursday morning, Grêmio soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão spoke on the subject to Rádio Gre-Nal, recalling the “greatness” of Colorado:

“No worries. Inter is a great club, they will play to improve their position. It’s the same thing as saying that Grêmio will ‘soften’, it’s so dirty, right”, he commented.

In the recent memory of the colorada fans, however, is the game between Grêmio 2×4 Flamengo in the Arena for the 2020 Brasileirão, when the tricolor started well in the first half and fell apart in the final stage. This game was decisive for Fla to take the conquest of Inter.

Regarding the rest of their own table, Inter has two main games of Grêmio interest: at home against Santos and away against Juventude. There is also Gre-Nal, in Beira-Rio, on the 6th, next Saturday, at 4 pm.

CHECK OUT THE 12 REMAINING GAMES OF THE GRÊMIO IN BRASILEIRÃO:

Palm trees (C)

Atlético-MG (F)

Inter (F)

Fluminense (C)

America-MG (F)

Bragantino (C)

Chapecoense (F)

São Paulo (C)

Bahia (F)

Corinthians (F)

Atlético-MG (C)

Flamengo (C – no official date yet)

CHECK OUT THE 10 REMAINING INTER’S GAMES IN BRASILEIRÃO:

São Paulo (F)

Guild (C)

Youth (F)

Athletic (C)

Cuiabá (F)

Flemish (C)

Fluminense (F)

Saints (C)

Atlético-GO (C)

Bragantino (F)