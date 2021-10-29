Grêmio x Palmeiras: date, time and channel of the match of the Brazilian Championship | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

Grêmio and Palmeiras face off this Sunday (31), in Porto Alegre, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the 29th round of the Brazilian championship, Guild and palm trees face off this Sunday (31), in Porto Alegre, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). The duel is between two teams that are on opposite parts of the leaderboard. You will be able to follow the duel live on TV Globo (SP) and Premiere.

Verdão comes from three consecutive victories, against Internacional, Ceará and Sport, and took the vice-leadership, being ten points behind the leader Atlético-MG. The team’s goal is to come strong to the Libertadores final, which will take place on November 27, against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Tricolor, on the other hand, comes from a defeat to Atlético-GO, and is the penultimate in the table, with just 26 points, six behind Santos, the first team out of the relegation zone. A victory is fundamental in the team’s intentions, which, at this moment, are focused on escaping from the last positions.

In the first round, when the coach of Grêmio was the interim Thiago Gomes, Palmeiras won 2-0, in a match held at Allianz Parque, on 7 July. Raphael Veiga and Gabriel Menino scored the goals of the game that was part of the great start of Verdão in Brasileirão.

Grêmio x Palmeiras: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

Grêmio and Palmeiras face off this Sunday (31), in Porto Alegre, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the duel live on TV Globo (SP) and Premiere.