GTA: San Andreas to have virtual reality version with Oculus Quest 2 | Action games

🎮 GTA Trilogy has revealed release date; see remaster improvements
GTA: San Andreas will be visually remastered in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and may be used to receive virtual reality support — Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games
The news marks the first time that the GTA franchise will be officially introduced in a virtual reality world. Rockstar Games has had VR gaming experience since the release of a version of LA Noire in 2016, which featured PlayStation VR support on PlayStation 4 (PS4), HTC Vive and the original Oculus Rift. Previously, fans had already created modifications to the company’s games that added virtual reality support, such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 mods that allow them to play the games completely in VR.
Recently, Rockstar Games announced the compilation Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which brings remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The titles will have improved visuals with more detailed models and reworked lighting for current consoles.
The compilation will come out in digital format on November 11th and in physical media on December 7th, both for R$ 299, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC by Rockstar Games Launcher. Although it has not been confirmed, it is more likely that this is the version used in the new VR game.
GTA Trilogy Remaster arrives on November 11th with new graphics and gameplay; version used in VR game not specified — Photo: Playback/YouTube (Rockstar Games)
In addition to GTA, the event also confirmed other news for virtual reality games. Beat Saber got a fourth free update, plus packs with songs by Skrillex and Billie Eilish. The Battle Royale in VR Population: One will receive Winter Wonderland winter content in December.
Blade & Sorcery: Nomad arrives on November 4th with the evolution of Blade & Sorcery combat with more magic, combat and fantasy. Oculus has also partnered five games, including Deep Silver franchises, with Vertigo Games, known for titles like Arizona Sunshine.
With information from Oculus (1 and two), GameSpot, PCGamer, gadget
