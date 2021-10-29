GTA San Andreas will be released for VR in Oculus Quest 2

Facebook announced today (28) that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will be released for virtual reality. Rockstar Games is working on a version of the game for Oculus Quest 2.

The novelty was unveiled during the Facebook Connect event, in which the company behind the large social network displays news about its future. So far, a release date or gameplay for GTA San Andreas for virtual reality has not been revealed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just displayed the iconic PlayStation 2 game logo during the event and confirmed development for the Oculus headset. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm whether GTA San Andreas will also gain virtual reality versions for other devices such as the PlayStation VR.

In a statement, Oculus said that GTA San Andreas VR has been in development for years and promises to impress with its immersion. “Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas as you play (again or for the first time) one of the most iconic open worlds in games,” describes the company.

It’s worth remembering that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will be re-released in the GTA Trilogy package on November 11th. The collection features three remastered classic saga games for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Focus on virtual reality

GTA San Andreas’ presentation for Oculus Quest 2 is just one of Facebook’s investments in virtual reality. During the Connect conference, the company revealed its plans for the “Metaverse”.

According to the company, Metaverse is “the future of the internet” and will allow people to play, work and socialize in virtual reality. The company unveiled new features such as Horizon Home and Worlds, which will allow you to create homes and visit environments in VR.