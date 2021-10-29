Gui Araujo’s mother vents against Gabi Brandt, and the influencer’s mother rebuts: “You played dumb”

Gabi Brandt was the guest this Thursday (28) of “PodCats”, a podcast led by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures. During the chat, the influencer made a real ‘exposed’ of the pawn Gui Araujo and classified the relationship she lived with him as abusive. After the incident, the young woman received criticism from the mother of the former MTV, Rosana Cagnoto, who were then rebuffed by Brandt’s mother, Silvia Nunes.

According to UOL, Rosana commented on the Instagram page “SubCelebrities”, which shared Gabi’s account. In the long text, the woman didn’t spare the young girl and reproached her for exposing her son’s alleged abusive behavior. “You, as a good Christian, who are living the Christian doctrine, should at least respect and not take advantage of the fact that Gui Araújo is confined inside a reality show, on his birthday, without knowing what is happening and without having to defend himself !”, she began.

And do not stop there. “A Christian forgives, forgives, helps… Why is this now, after four years? Today she has her family, her children, she is happy with her husband. What’s the point? You’re not just attacking him, you’re the one who welcomed you like a daughter into our home. Respect, I’m a mother just as you are today!”, Cagnoto fired.

Soon after, Brandt’s mother decided to intervene. “Gabi didn’t say a third of everything she went through with her puppy… Abusive, liar, disrespectful, unnecessary, rude, rude, abused Gabi psychologically and financially”, said Nunes. “I personally told you about the threats he made, that he would kill himself if Gabi left him, and you played dumb at the time!”, lamented.

Afterwards, she exposed other details of the old relationship between Brandt and Araujo and also asked the influencer’s mother for common sense. “Forgive him doesn’t nullify everything he’s done and NO, there’s no way to defend! What he did with Gabi was really BIZARRO and very, very SAD AND PAINFUL for her and for those who lived with this situation for months. Not even in my worst nightmares did I even imagine such cruelty to my daughter”, confessed. “So Rosana, save yourself and save us! Save your energy to support your child when he leaves. He needs psychological help a lot more than defense right now.” countered.

remember the case

Gabi Brandt was the guest of “PodCats”, yesterday (28), and, during the chat, the young woman revealed details of the relationship she lived in the past with Gui Araujo, which she classified as abusive, and even defended Jade Picon and Anitta, who had alleged details of their involvement with the boy recounted on national television.

“I never talked about it because I never felt comfortable. Everyone who’s been in an abusive relationship knows what it’s like. I never got beaten, ok, there was never any physical aggression, but the way my psychological situation was, there’s no explanation”she began, mentioning Jade next. After statements by Gui on the reality show, Leo Picon’s sister was accused by internet users of having betrayed her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, with Araujo.

“I’m seeing people tearing Jade Picon apart, and if you look at it, 90% of them (William) is talking may be a lie. It may have happened, but I don’t think it’s the way he’s counting”, commented Gabi. Asked about an indirection given by Anitta that the pawn was a mitomaniac, the former MTV said: “That is 100% real. I believe, I’m absolutely sure because I lived together, and it was a very clear thing”.

Shocked in this report by Gabi Brandt about Gui Araújo pic.twitter.com/ajCrZ8KpTw — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) October 29, 2021

Gui and Gabi were together between 2016 and 2018. Currently, the influencer is married to Saulo Poncio, with whom she has two children: Davi and Henri. See the entire conversation: