Gusttavo Lima’s security pushes a fan who was waiting to take a picture with the singer after a concert in Goiânia; video | Goiás

A video shows one of Gusttavo Lima’s security guards pushing a fan who was waiting to take a picture with the singer after a concert held last Saturday (23) at Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia (watch above). The image, however, was released this Thursday (28) by the fan.
The press office of country singer Gusttavo Lima said in a statement that at the moment they do not have details about “the episode and, because of that, they will not comment on the video”, but confirmed that the security that appears in the recording belongs to the artist’s team.
Who appears in the image being pushed is the 22-year-old waiter Maurício Oliveira. He said that he worked for a dressing room at the place and that he was asked to take two bags of ice for the singer.
“After delivering the ice, I asked if I could take a picture with Gusttavo Lima. The security guard said, ‘Brother, do your job.’ The same has already come and released the push,” said Maurício.
- Share this news on Whatsapp
- Share this news on Telegram
Bee hives invade singer Gusttavo Lima’s farm gate in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The images were recorded by 29-year-old businessman Vinicius Oliver. He was at the gate filming the artist’s departure when he registered the push.
The businessman said that the same security guard expelled him from the scene moments before recording the video.
“He said it was Gusttavo Lima’s order, that the singer was tired and wouldn’t take pictures with anyone. Then he made everyone run. I was filming the singer’s departure and I ended up catching the scene of the boy being attacked,” he explained Vinicius Oliver.
- Gusttavo Lima performs with crowds in a nightclub in Goiânia; video
- Caiado goes to a show by Gusttavo Lima, hugs and takes pictures with an unmasked audience; video
Singer Gusttavo Lima’s security appears in a video pushing a fan who was waiting to take a picture at the end of the show in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Vinicius Oliver
Biggest show during the pandemic
The show, which was the biggest since the beginning of the pandemic, was limited to 15,000 people. The organization said the public will be monitored to try to identify cases of Covid-19 after the event.
The singer’s spokesperson said that an application will send two emails to all event customers registered in the ticket sales system. The first will be sent with seven days and the other with 14.
After a year and a half, Goiânia resumes events with a show by Gusttavo Lima
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.