Gusttavo Lima’s security pushes a fan who was waiting to take a picture with the singer after a concert in Goiânia; video | Goiás

2 de 2 Singer Gusttavo Lima’s security appears in a video pushing a fan who was waiting to take a picture at the end of the show in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Vinicius Oliver

Singer Gusttavo Lima’s security appears in a video pushing a fan who was waiting to take a picture at the end of the show in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Vinicius Oliver